UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fareena Mazhar Assumes Charge Of Federal Secretary BOI

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Fareena Mazhar assumes charge of Federal Secretary BOI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Following the notification, Fareena Mazhar, a distinguished officer of Central Superior Service, has assumed the charge of Secretary board of Investment (BOI) on Monday.

During the last three years, while serving for Board of Investment as Executive Director General, she was leading Ease of Doing Business (EODB) initiatives, said a press release issued by BOI here.

In this role, she led the business reforms exercise and helped Pakistan make an unprecedented 39 positions jump in EODB Rankings in two years.

Fareena Mazhar possesses a strong experience of more than thirty years, working as a Government officer in various organization including Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority and Board of Investment.

During her career, she took part in a number of senior level trainings and workshops within Pakistan and abroad and also has ample experience in negotiating Free Trade Agreements of Pakistan with different countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Superior FBR Commerce Media Government BOI

Recent Stories

Pakistani lawyer questions UK’s govt over 14-day ..

11 minutes ago

Hope Probe a milestone in UAE, Arab achievements: ..

25 minutes ago

Successful launch of Hope Probe reflects vision of ..

40 minutes ago

Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Army to b ..

3 minutes ago

Gadoon police recover 3515gm hashish in two action ..

3 minutes ago

Indian Army troops target civil population amid un ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.