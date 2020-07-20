Fareena Mazhar assumes charge of Federal Secretary BOI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Following the notification, Fareena Mazhar, a distinguished officer of Central Superior Service, has assumed the charge of Secretary board of Investment (BOI) on Monday.

During the last three years, while serving for Board of Investment as Executive Director General, she was leading Ease of Doing Business (EODB) initiatives, said a press release issued by BOI here.

In this role, she led the business reforms exercise and helped Pakistan make an unprecedented 39 positions jump in EODB Rankings in two years.

Fareena Mazhar possesses a strong experience of more than thirty years, working as a Government officer in various organization including Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority and Board of Investment.

During her career, she took part in a number of senior level trainings and workshops within Pakistan and abroad and also has ample experience in negotiating Free Trade Agreements of Pakistan with different countries.