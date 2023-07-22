Open Menu

Farewell Dinner Organise In Honor Of Chairman FBR Asim Ahmed

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Farewell dinner organise in honor of Chairman FBR Asim Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :A farewell dinner was organised in honor of Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad by the Heads of all IRS Field Formations of the Karachi region.

The Chief Collectors (Customs) in Karachi also attended the event.

During the event, all Heads of Field Formations expressed their gratitude to the Chairman FBR and shared their learnings and experiences of working under the leadership of the Chairman in different capacities, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The Chairman FBR expressed his gratitude to the officers of the Karachi region for organizing the farewell dinner.

In his speech, he recalled his days spent in Karachi as a junior officer and the journey throughout his thirty years career. The hosts also presented the Chairman with mementos and souvenirs.

This was followed by a dinner in which the Chairman FBR mingled with junior officers with whom he shared his experiences and wished them well for their future endeavors.

The event ended on a note of thanks by all officers of the Karachi region who wished the Chairman FBR a happy and healthy post-retirement life.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi FBR Event All

Recent Stories

Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

12 minutes ago
 PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana ref ..

PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana reference case: Tarar

1 hour ago
 Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power b ..

Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power base tariff

1 hour ago
 Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways ..

Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolc ..

Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolchildren about sexual abuse inc ..

2 hours ago
 FM distributes ownership rights certificates among ..

FM distributes ownership rights certificates among flood victims

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian S ..

Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship

13 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone call from President o ..

UAE President receives phone call from President of Tunisia

15 hours ago
 Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter ..

Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter milk price

15 hours ago
 US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Con ..

US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Control to Avoid Miscalculation - ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business