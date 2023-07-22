Farewell dinner organise in honor of Chairman FBR Asim Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :A farewell dinner was organised in honor of Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad by the Heads of all IRS Field Formations of the Karachi region.

The Chief Collectors (Customs) in Karachi also attended the event.

During the event, all Heads of Field Formations expressed their gratitude to the Chairman FBR and shared their learnings and experiences of working under the leadership of the Chairman in different capacities, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The Chairman FBR expressed his gratitude to the officers of the Karachi region for organizing the farewell dinner.

In his speech, he recalled his days spent in Karachi as a junior officer and the journey throughout his thirty years career. The hosts also presented the Chairman with mementos and souvenirs.

This was followed by a dinner in which the Chairman FBR mingled with junior officers with whom he shared his experiences and wished them well for their future endeavors.

The event ended on a note of thanks by all officers of the Karachi region who wished the Chairman FBR a happy and healthy post-retirement life.