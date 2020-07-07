UrduPoint.com
Farewell Meeting Held In Honour Of Outgoing Chairperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 07:15 PM

Farewell meeting held in honour of outgoing chairperson

A special Board-in-Council meeting was held in the honour of outgoing Chairperson Nausheen Javaid Amjad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :A special Board-in-Council meeting was held in the honour of outgoing Chairperson Nausheen Javaid Amjad.

The meeting was attended by Acting Chairman Muhammad Javed Ghani and all members of FBR who appreciated the services of Nausheen Javaid Amjad as Member and Chairperson FBR, said a press release issued by FBR here on Tuesday.

The Acting Chairman Muhammad Javed Ghani presented a shield to the outgoing Chairperson and expressed warm wishes on her future responsibilities.

