Farhan Munir Appointed FTO Coordinator
Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah has appointed leading businessman Muhammad Farhan Munir as his Coordinator on the construction sector for Faisalabad to maintain a liaison of the business community with the FTO secretariat.
Farhan will also create awareness among tax payers that the redress of their genuine tax related complaints are hardly one call away and resolved in a record period of only 36 days. He will hold a series of sessions with tax payers to highlight the significance of the FTO secretariat, according to a spokesman here Sunday.
Farhan Munir has also been assigned the special task of holding meetings with all office-bearers of elected trade bodies including chambers of commerce and industry, small traders associations, textile associations, power looms associations, and cloth merchants associations etc. to know their tax grievances and help sort them out within the ambit of law. He has further been directed to visit relevant universities, colleges and conduct awareness workshops, seminar and distribute leaflets and pamphlets.
