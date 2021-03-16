UrduPoint.com
Farm Tractors' Sale Jumps 53% In 8 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 01:21 AM

Farm Tractors' sale jumps 53% in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The sale of farm tractors in the country jumped to 31,424 units in eight months of current fiscal year Jul-Feb (2020-21) as compared to the sale of 20,588 units in same period of last year, showing a growth of 53 percent.

On year to year basis, the farm tractors' sale also recorded an increase of 41.67 percent as it rose to 4,450 units in February this year compared to 3,141 units in same month of the year 2020.

According to latest data released by Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA), Fiat tractors' sale during first eight months of current fiscal year rose to 8,987 units compared to 7,869 units in same period of last year, whereas the sale of Messy Farguson tractors also surged to 22,408 units in Jul-Feb 2020-21 against the sale of 12,557 units in the corresponding period of previous year, showing an increase of 78 percent.

Orient IMT tractors's sale however declined to 29 units against sale of 162 units in the corresponding period of last year.

Meanwhile the data revealed that the passenger cars' sale also jumped by 19.6 percent from 79,534 units in Jul-Feb (2019-20) to 95,139 units in the corresponding period of current fiscal year.

