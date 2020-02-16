UrduPoint.com
Farm Tractors' Sale Up 92pc In January

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Farm tractors' sale in the country rose by 92 percent to 2,213 units in January 2020 as compare to sale of 1,153 tractors in the preceding month (December 2019).

On yearly basis the sale of farm tractors in January 2020 however witnessed a decrease of 36.51percent when compared to the sale of 3,486 tractors in January 2019.

According to a latest data issued by Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA), the farm tractor's sale during first seven months (July-January) of current fiscal year also posted a decrease of 37.62 percent to 17,447 units from sale of 27,969 units in same period of the previous fiscal year.

The details show that sale of Fiat tractors rose to 882 units in January this year from 140 units in the preceding month, however on year-on-year basis it declined when compared to the sale of 1,452 units in January 2019.

The sale of Messey Farguson tractors declined to 10,537 units during July-January (2019-20) as compared to the sale of 18,060 units in same period of last year whereas in January 2020, the sale declined to 1309 units from 1950 units in January 2019 and it posted an increase against the sale of 1,005 units in December 2019.

Similarly the sale of Orient IMT tractors declined to 104 units in July-January (2019-20) against the sale of 144 units in same period of previous year whereas on year-on-year and monthly basis the sale declined to 22 untis in January 2020 from 4 units in same month last year and in December 2019 the sale was recorded at 8 units.

