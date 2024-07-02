Farmers Advised To Complete Sesame Cultivation By Mid-July
Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 06:33 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Agriculture experts have advised farmers to start cultivation of sesame (Til) immediately and complete it by the mid of July for getting a bumper crop as late sowing would hamper the quantity and quality of the grains.
According to a spokesman for the agriculture department, sesame is an oil-seed crop which would not only play a pivotal role in catering to domestic food requirements but its production would also help fetch precious foreign exchange for the country.
He said that Pakistan was ranked among top 5 countries in the production of sesames whereas Pakistan had earned $400 million from its export previous year. He said that scientists of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) had introduced high-yielding varieties of sesame which were sharing 90 percent area of sesame cultivation across the country. These varieties are not only disease resistant but they also have the potential to give maximum production even during an odd season, he added.
He said that agriculture department had already activated its teams to persuade farmers and due to their efforts, the growers brought 1.
8 million acres of land under sesame cultivation last year whereas this crop was sown over 1.6 million acres 3-4 years ago in the country.
He said that sesame contained 28 milligram per kg calcium 23 mg iron 13 mg copper. It seeds had 50 percent high quality edible oil which was very rich with 22% proteins. He said that sesame had high demand in the market as its oil is largely utilized in medicine, soap, and perfume industries whereas its seed are used in carbon paper, bakery, fast food and feed industries.
He said that from May to the mid of July was the very suitable time for sesame cultivation. Therefore, farmers should use hybrid approved varieties like Anmol 2023, Faisalabad Til, TH-6, TS-5 and Til-18 for cultivation as this crop takes a short duration to fully ripen whereas its production would help growers mitigate their financial constraints due to its attractive market value, he added.
