Farmers Carry Weapons To Guard Tomato Fields In Badin

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:59 PM

Farmers carry weapons to guard tomato fields in Badin

After increasing prices of Tomatos in markets, the farmers are very concerned about safety of their tomato fields in Badin district of Sindh.

KARACHI:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News--Nov 15th, 2019) After sharpe increase in Tomato prices in the country, the farmers have deployed guards to save thier tomato fields from the possible theft in Badin district of Sindh.

The farmers restored to this plan after the frequent incidents of tomatos' theft in their area and their high prices in the country.

Badin is one of the districts of Sindh province that exports tomatos in large quantity to the entire country.

The pictures of farmers guarding their potatos fields went viral on social media and the social media users made very interesting comments on it.

According to a tweet, the farmers in Badin are guarding their tomato fields with weapons and clubs to save them possible theft.

A user tweeted that some of the farmers have started sleeping in their fields for the safety and protection of tomato fields.

Another user tweeted that some farmers deployed guards at tomato fields after theft of the vegetable increased in the area while a third user wrote: " Tomato at risk after theft of Chilgozay,".

A user namely Abrar Ch wrote that in the past, people used to protect thier jewlry and money but now they are more concerned their tomatos and Pignolia after their turned to be very precious.

Amid high inflation, the prices of per kilogram tomatos have exceeded the value of US Dollar against Pakistani rupee with Rs 165 per kilogram in various markets of Lahore, and with Rs 250 per kg in Karachi.
According to the official statistics, the official price of tomato per kilogram is Rs 85 but the governments in Sindh and Punjab have failed to have check on tomato prices in the fields.

Tomato is an essential item for every almost every spicy dish and for cooking of vegetables. After high inflation, the common people have their buying power. The pease prices have also gone up as price of per kg pease has touched Rs 250.

The vendors have set prices of vegetables of thier own choice in Lahore city where they have been selling tomato against Rs 190 per kg at one place and against at Rs 240 per kg at the other place.

In Khairpur, Tomato has touched double century and in Multan and Sargodha, the tomoto prices have gone up to 120 and 190 respetively, the consumers said. In Peshawar, per kg tomorrow is at Rs 120. The prices of other vegetables including that of onion have gone high.

