Farmers Urged Not Set Paddy Stubble On Fire
Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2024 | 01:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Agriculture department Bahawalpur region has urged the farmers not
to set paddy stubble on fire in order to avert smog in the area.
Burning paddy stubble was causing spread of smog at large scale
in the region, affecting health of people, says a new release issued
by agriculture department here on Sunday.
Stern action would be
taken against those found involved in burning paddy stubble, it said.
A spokesman for the agriculture department said that setting paddy
stubble on fire also damaged fertilization power of the agricultural field,
resulting in lesser yield of standing crops.
He urged rice growers to mix paddy stubble into earth of agricultural
field by using rotavator machine.
