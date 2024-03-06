Farmers Urged To Avoid Indiscriminate Spray In Cotton Field
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force South Punjab Dr Haider Karar urged farmers to avoid indiscriminate chemical spray as it kills friendly pests also and damages cotton crop.
He said this while holding a workshop in DG Khan. He focused on increasing profits through improved cotton cultivation practices.
He suggested the selection of triple gene varieties for cotton cultivation to achieve better yields. Dr Haider Karar also highlighted the importance of breaking up compacted soil properly to enhance productivity. He directed farmers to invert and destroy cotton sticks to control pink worms effectively. He also urged adherence to Integrated Pests Management Model to reduce expenses on inputs and also safeguard the environment from contamination. Director Agriculture DG Khan Mehr Abid and some other officers were also present on this occasion.
Recent Stories
New Zealand's security delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium
PSL 2024 Match 23 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who ..
Youth empowerment programmes are Among the top priorities: Chaudhry Shafay Hussa ..
Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next week
PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters
PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..
Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps
PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators
Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC
US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Country expecting 29.77 million metric tons of wheat in normal conditions1 hour ago
-
Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next week2 hours ago
-
Services’ exports earn $4.44 bln in 7 months3 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 1,500 per tola to Rs 225,4003 hours ago
-
'FCCI to help local associations for registration of DGTO'3 hours ago
-
BIST 100 flat at midweek’s open4 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
ChiNext Index higher at midday Wednesday4 hours ago
-
Chinese shares higher at midday Wednesday4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 20247 hours ago