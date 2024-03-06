Farmers urged to avoid indiscriminate spray in cotton field

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force South Punjab Dr Haider Karar urged farmers to avoid indiscriminate chemical spray as it kills friendly pests also and damages cotton crop.

He said this while holding a workshop in DG Khan. He focused on increasing profits through improved cotton cultivation practices.

He suggested the selection of triple gene varieties for cotton cultivation to achieve better yields. Dr Haider Karar also highlighted the importance of breaking up compacted soil properly to enhance productivity. He directed farmers to invert and destroy cotton sticks to control pink worms effectively. He also urged adherence to Integrated Pests Management Model to reduce expenses on inputs and also safeguard the environment from contamination. Director Agriculture DG Khan Mehr Abid and some other officers were also present on this occasion.