Open Menu

Farmers Urged To Avoid Indiscriminate Spray In Cotton Field

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Farmers urged to avoid indiscriminate spray in cotton field

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force South Punjab Dr Haider Karar urged farmers to avoid indiscriminate chemical spray as it kills friendly pests also and damages cotton crop.

He said this while holding a workshop in DG Khan. He focused on increasing profits through improved cotton cultivation practices.

He suggested the selection of triple gene varieties for cotton cultivation to achieve better yields. Dr Haider Karar also highlighted the importance of breaking up compacted soil properly to enhance productivity. He directed farmers to invert and destroy cotton sticks to control pink worms effectively. He also urged adherence to Integrated Pests Management Model to reduce expenses on inputs and also safeguard the environment from contamination. Director Agriculture DG Khan Mehr Abid and some other officers were also present on this occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Cotton From

Recent Stories

New Zealand's security delegation visits Gaddafi S ..

New Zealand's security delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium

6 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 23 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qala ..

PSL 2024 Match 23 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who ..

24 minutes ago
 Youth empowerment programmes are Among the top pri ..

Youth empowerment programmes are Among the top priorities: Chaudhry Shafay Hussa ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next ..

Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next week

2 hours ago
 PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional m ..

PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters

2 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Ki ..

PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..

3 hours ago
Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at ..

Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps

3 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against G ..

PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators

4 hours ago
 Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

4 hours ago
 Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

5 hours ago
 US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social ..

US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business