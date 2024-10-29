Open Menu

Farmers Urged To Sow Approved Wheat Seed

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Farmers urged to sow approved wheat seed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The researcher of the agriculture department urged wheat growers to sow

seed which is approved by the department.

Addressing a seminar, the researcher and senior official of the agriculture department Punjab,

Tariq Saeed Khan, said there were complaints from a certain quarter of wheat growers that they

had obtained less yield of wheat crop.

“There were reports of sale of sub-standard wheat seed in open market in few cities,” he added.

He urged growers to get wheat seed for sowing which was approved by the agriculture department.

He said that wheat was usually cultivated on over nine millions acres of land in Pakistan.

He urged growers to throw urea and other fertilizers timely in fields to get a bumper yield.

He suggested sowing seed by November 20 was suitable time.

