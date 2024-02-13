Farmers warned against wheat rust

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Wheat growers have been advised to take extraordinary care to their crops

as rust (Kungi) attack was observed in different parts of the province.

A spokesman for the agriculture (extension) department said here on Tuesday

that rust (Kungi) was very injurious fungal disease and its attack was witnessed

on wheat crops in Rawalpindi, Narowal, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan,

Rajanpur and other areas.

Therefore, farmers should ensure a thorough and repeated scouting of their fields

and take appropriate steps to save their wheat crops from rust attack as it could

also cause colossal loss in case of negligence or lethargy of the growers.

Farmers should also consult the agriculture experts who were available at all

agriculture offices and use appropriate fungicides in case of rust attack before

its damage be severe in the field, he advised.