Farmers Warned Against Wheat Rust
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2024 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Wheat growers have been advised to take extraordinary care to their crops
as rust (Kungi) attack was observed in different parts of the province.
A spokesman for the agriculture (extension) department said here on Tuesday
that rust (Kungi) was very injurious fungal disease and its attack was witnessed
on wheat crops in Rawalpindi, Narowal, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan,
Rajanpur and other areas.
Therefore, farmers should ensure a thorough and repeated scouting of their fields
and take appropriate steps to save their wheat crops from rust attack as it could
also cause colossal loss in case of negligence or lethargy of the growers.
Farmers should also consult the agriculture experts who were available at all
agriculture offices and use appropriate fungicides in case of rust attack before
its damage be severe in the field, he advised.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony
Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM
PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..
PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case
PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
More Stories From Business
-
Advisory for growers31 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim1 hour ago
-
"We Exhibit 2024",best way for women entrepreneurs:President WCCIS2 hours ago
-
Gold rates remain unchanged at Rs 214,300 per tola2 hours ago
-
3 hours ago
-
CDNS achieves Rs 1020 billion targets in fresh bond4 hours ago
-
Fruits, vegetables rates increase by 28 percent4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 20247 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher7 hours ago