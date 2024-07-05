Farrukh H Khan Resigns As CEO Of PSX
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 05, 2024 | 07:48 PM
Farrukh H Khan has tendered his resignation from the position of Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited to pursue other opportunities.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2024) Farrukh H Khan has resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of pakistan stock exchange Limited (PSX), approximately 1.5 years before his term was due to end.
A notification issued by the stock exchange stated, “Farrukh H Khan has tendered his resignation from the position of Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited to pursue other opportunities.”
The board members accepted his resignation, commending his dedication and commitment. They will work with him to ensure a smooth transition, which is expected to conclude by September 2, 2024.
Khan’s term was renewed last year by the psx Board of Directors for another three years, starting from February 4, 2023.
He initially joined PSX in February 2020, coinciding with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan.
During his tenure, the Pakistan Stock Exchange was reclassified from an emerging market to a frontier market by Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI). Khan also spearheaded significant digital advancements at PSX, including the introduction of Online Account Opening, EIPO, and Sahulat Account services.
The listing process was digitized through the PRIDE portal and a dedicated webpage, Public PRIDE.
One of Khan’s notable achievements was the launch of the Roshan Equity Investment account facility in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan and leading banks, enabling non-resident Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan’s capital market.
