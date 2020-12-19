UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farzana Ali Another UBG Candidate Elected Unopposed VP FPCCI From Balouchistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 01:59 PM

Farzana Ali another UBG candidate elected unopposed VP FPCCI from Balouchistan

Ms Farzana Ali Ahmad another candidate of United Business Group (UBG) Saturday elected unopposed Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry from Balouchistan women seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Ms Farzana Ali Ahmad another candidate of United Business Group (UBG) Saturday elected unopposed Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry from Balouchistan women seat.

Chairman UBG and veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik congratulated Farzana on her success and said chambers of entire province of Balouchistan after Sindh have reposed full confidence on the policies of the group by electing educated and dedicated business women as their leader who he added will definitely serve the business community at all local, provincial and national levels especially women.

He said that alliance of UBG with National Business Group led by Zahid Husssin will further yield positive results and ultimately lead to sweeping federation election across the country with thumping majority.

He said that 85 percent voters from Punjab, KPK, Sindh and Baluchistan have already announced their full fledged open support to the entire UBG panel.

SM Muneer, UBG patron-in-chief said that his rival businessman panel despite their best efforts could not get suitable candidates and awarded tickets to their dealers and distributors.

He said earlier Adeel Siddiqui was elected unopposed VP from Sindh last week because major chunk of traders and chambers have rejected their one man show and anti business community policies of outgoing President Anjum Nisar.

Vice President elect Ms Farzana expressing her whole hearted gratitude to all voters and supporters said she will live upto their aspirations and help address the problems being confronted by them on top priority and tow the group policies mainly aimed at welfare and betterment of business community besides accelerating economic activities in addition to put engine of growth in motion.

Mir Allauddin Mari,Juma Khan and Wali Muhammad business leaders of progressive group Baluchistan also greeted on her victory.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Punjab Man Alliance Lead Chamber Women Commerce All From Industry Best Top

Recent Stories

At UN, Pakistan spotlights struggle of Kashmiris, ..

30 seconds ago

30% additional LNG procured at cheapest-ever price ..

2 minutes ago

National COVID positivity surges at 6.61 percent; ..

2 minutes ago

Ainslie concedes America's Cup challenge off the p ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

6 minutes ago

Pakistan third highest recipient of Canadian SDS s ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.