Farzana Ali another UBG candidate elected unopposed VP FPCCI from Balouchistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Ms Farzana Ali Ahmad another candidate of United Business Group (UBG) Saturday elected unopposed Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry from Balouchistan women seat.

Chairman UBG and veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik congratulated Farzana on her success and said chambers of entire province of Balouchistan after Sindh have reposed full confidence on the policies of the group by electing educated and dedicated business women as their leader who he added will definitely serve the business community at all local, provincial and national levels especially women.

He said that alliance of UBG with National Business Group led by Zahid Husssin will further yield positive results and ultimately lead to sweeping federation election across the country with thumping majority.

He said that 85 percent voters from Punjab, KPK, Sindh and Baluchistan have already announced their full fledged open support to the entire UBG panel.

SM Muneer, UBG patron-in-chief said that his rival businessman panel despite their best efforts could not get suitable candidates and awarded tickets to their dealers and distributors.

He said earlier Adeel Siddiqui was elected unopposed VP from Sindh last week because major chunk of traders and chambers have rejected their one man show and anti business community policies of outgoing President Anjum Nisar.

Vice President elect Ms Farzana expressing her whole hearted gratitude to all voters and supporters said she will live upto their aspirations and help address the problems being confronted by them on top priority and tow the group policies mainly aimed at welfare and betterment of business community besides accelerating economic activities in addition to put engine of growth in motion.

Mir Allauddin Mari,Juma Khan and Wali Muhammad business leaders of progressive group Baluchistan also greeted on her victory.