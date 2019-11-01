UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fashion Industry Can Earn Huge Foreign Exchange: Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry SVP

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 06:26 PM

Fashion industry can earn huge foreign exchange: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry SVP

Pakistan can get a good share from the international fashion market worth billions of dollars as it has a lot of potential for country's fashion industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan can get a good share from the international fashion market worth billions of Dollars as it has a lot of potential for country's fashion industry.

These views were expressed by Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Senior Vice President (SVP) Ali Hussam Asghar while speaking at a seminar on 'Potential of Fashion Industry', at the LCCI.

He said that attention of western buyers should be grabbed through a strategic approach as they needed to buy hand-made embroidery and products for fashion industry.

The LCCI SVP said perception of the country could be changed at international level through Pakistani finest quality work and art. Ali Hussam Asghar urged the fashion designers to arrange a sector-specific delegation of fashion industry for United Kingdom to explore export opportunities.

LCCI Executive Committee Members Haris Attiq, Uzma Shahid, Convener LCCI Standing Committee Fashion & Clothing Talat Hafeez, Co-convener Maleeha Rehman, Faisal Iqbal Sheikh, Anam Qazi and Rana Nauman also spoke on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Buy United Kingdom Market From Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Share Billion

Recent Stories

Albayrak arranges smog awareness event

5 minutes ago

Commendatory certificates for cops

5 minutes ago

Minister Aslam Iqbal opens art competition at Laho ..

5 minutes ago

US Resumes Patrolling Oil Fields in Syria's Northe ..

5 minutes ago

Couple gunned down in Kohlu

11 minutes ago

400 opportunities offered to IAGS graduates at Pun ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.