Fashion industry can earn huge foreign exchange: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry SVP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) : Pakistan can get a good share from the international fashion market worth billions of Dollars as it has a lot of potential for country's fashion industry

These views were expressed by Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Senior Vice President (SVP) Ali Hussam Asghar while speaking at a seminar on 'Potential of Fashion Industry', at the LCCI.

He said that attention of western buyers should be grabbed through a strategic approach as they needed to buy hand-made embroidery and products for fashion industry.

The LCCI SVP said perception of the country could be changed at international level through Pakistani finest quality work and art. Ali Hussam Asghar urged the fashion designers to arrange a sector-specific delegation of fashion industry for United Kingdom to explore export opportunities.

LCCI Executive Committee Members Haris Attiq, Uzma Shahid, Convener LCCI Standing Committee Fashion & Clothing Talat Hafeez, Co-convener Maleeha Rehman, Faisal Iqbal Sheikh, Anam Qazi and Rana Nauman also spoke on the occasion.