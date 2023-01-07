Fast Food Giant McDonalds to Make Job Cuts - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Fast food titan McDonald's is planning to cut some of its corporate staff, CNN reported citing a company memorandum.

"We will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization and there will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead," CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a memo to employees obtained by the network on Friday. "Certain initiatives will be de-prioritized or stopped altogether. This will help us move faster as an organization, while reducing our global costs and freeing up resources to invest in our growth.

McDonald's says it plans to communicate its future staffing plans by April 3rd. The company does not have a set Dollar amount to cut or a number of employees he's planning to let go, the report added.

McDonald's currently had upwards of 200,000 corporate employees and workers at company-owned restaurants at the end of 2021, the report noted, and more than 75% of those jobs were based outside of the United States.