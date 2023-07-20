'Fast-track implementation on CPEC projects is a success of govt.' - says Ahsan Iqbal

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor on Thursday said the incumbent government had completed a number of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects that remained during the tenure of the previous regime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor on Thursday said the incumbent government had completed a number of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects that remained during the tenure of the previous regime.

"Fast-track implementation on the CPEC projects is a success of the present government," he expressed these views while talking to Chinese Charge d'Affaires Ms Pang Chunxue during a meeting, a news release said here.

The Additional Secretary Ministry of Planning, Chief Economist of Pakistan, who is also Project Director of the CPEC, and other stakeholders also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to further expedite the CPEC projects, which achieved a significant milestone in fostering economic growth, infrastructure development, and regional connectivity over the past decade.

As part of the 10-year celebrations, the CPEC Secretariat and the Planning Ministry are organizing various events across the country, including an international conference, academic sessions, and cultural shows.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted several projects related to energy, power, and infrastructure and reiterated the government's commitment to complete the CPEC projects under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Since the incumbent government came into power in April 2022, the CPEC projects have been revived which remained halted during the tenure of the past regime.

Under the 10-year celebrations of CPEC, a two-day international conference will be held in Islamabad in which souvenirs will be awarded to both Pakistani and Chinese companies who participated in the successful execution of the CPEC projects; and a special coin has also been prepared by the Planning Ministry.

Moreover, special documentaries on the CPEC would be showcased during the event to mark the celebrations.