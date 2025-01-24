Fate Of USC To Be Decided In Next Meeting: Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday said that the final decision regarding closure or restructuring of Utility Store Corporation (USC) will be taken in the next meeting.
"Emphasized that all decisions regarding the corporation will be made transparently, prioritizing the public’s interest," the minister said while chairing a high level meeting regarding USC,said a news release.
Federal Minister for Information Technology, Ms. Shiza Fatima, also attended the meeting and presented significant recommendations.
The meeting discussed the implementation of the Prime Minister’s directives concerning Utility Stores and deliberated on the future course of action. Measures to expedite the closure process of Utility Stores were also reviewed.
To enhance the productivity of USC employees and outlets, a special committee has been formed. It was highlighted during the meeting that several private companies have expressed interest in the restructuring of the USC.
Recent Stories
PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meeting called by NA speaker
Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home
Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explores joys, struggles, power of f ..
EAD suspends operations of two industrial facilities for violating regulations, ..
Gold production in China rises by 0.56% in 2024
Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges
Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..
UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council
SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant
653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says
Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan vows to elevate Pakistan’s satellite technology, launch 15 space shuttles in five years9 minutes ago
-
Fate of USC to be decided in next meeting: Minister1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 20255 hours ago
-
SBP to announce monitory policy on Jan 2715 hours ago
-
Education, commerce key drivers of economic growth: Jam Kamal14 hours ago
-
10 years CPF for Pakistan to address country’s development challenges: Martin Raiser17 hours ago
-
COMSATS university, ICCI discuss need for promoting knowledge economy in Pakistan18 hours ago
-
Nadeem appointed as PIDE VC for five-year term18 hours ago
-
Public dissemination of financial results by unlisted SECP licensed Companies19 hours ago