Fate of USC to be decided in next meeting: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday said that the final decision regarding closure or restructuring of Utility Store Corporation (USC) will be taken in the next meeting.

"Emphasized that all decisions regarding the corporation will be made transparently, prioritizing the public’s interest," the minister said while chairing a high level meeting regarding USC,said a news release.

Federal Minister for Information Technology, Ms. Shiza Fatima, also attended the meeting and presented significant recommendations.

The meeting discussed the implementation of the Prime Minister’s directives concerning Utility Stores and deliberated on the future course of action. Measures to expedite the closure process of Utility Stores were also reviewed.

To enhance the productivity of USC employees and outlets, a special committee has been formed. It was highlighted during the meeting that several private companies have expressed interest in the restructuring of the USC.