UrduPoint.com

FATF Acknowledges Pakistan's Commitment To Sustainable AML/CFT Frameworks

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2022 | 10:30 AM

FATF acknowledges Pakistan's commitment to sustainable AML/CFT frameworks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in its review meeting recognized Pakistan's continuing commitment to a sustainable and robust Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML)/CFT) frameworks.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) reviewed Pakistan's progress on both FATF Action Plans in its plenary meeting held on March 4, said a press statement issued by the finance ministry on Saturday.

"The FATF members while participating in discussion on Pakistan's progress, recognized Pakistan's continuing commitment to a sustainable/robust AML/CFT frameworks," the statement said.

It added that Pakistan presented its case in an effective manner and also reaffirmed its political commitment to continue with the efforts to complete the Action Plans.

With regard to the 2018 Action Plan, Pakistan has already completed 26 of the 27 Action Plan items while there was recognition by FATF that Pakistan had made significant progress towards addressing the last remaining action item.

The FATF encouraged Pakistan to continue to make progress to address, as soon as possible, the one remaining item by continuing to demonstrate that terrorist financing investigations and prosecutions are completed against the specified individuals.

With regard to 2021 Action Plan, Pakistan has made swift progress, the statement said adding in just two plenary cycles, Pakistan has completed 6 of the 7 action items while during the current plenary cycle, Pakistan has completed two more action plan items.

The action items that have been completed during February 2022 Plenary cycle, include UN designations and restraining & confiscating proceeds of crime in line with Pakistan's risk profile.

The remaining one action item includes investigations and prosecutions of money laundering cases in line with Pakistan's risk profile, on which major work has already been completed and acknowledged by the FATF.

Pakistan is making endeavors to complete the last two remaining items of both the action plans, as early as possible.

It is pertinent to mention here that the FATF Plenary meetings were held in hybrid format from 1-4 March 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist United Nations Progress Money February March 2018 Financial Action Task Force From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Mar ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th March 2022

1 hour ago
 Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintainin ..

Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintaining Nuclear, Physical Security i ..

10 hours ago
 Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motiv ..

Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motivated' to win title

10 hours ago
 Pakistan, Hungary FMs discuss regional development ..

Pakistan, Hungary FMs discuss regional developments

10 hours ago
 Rashid urges nation to forge unity to defeat enemy ..

Rashid urges nation to forge unity to defeat enemy designs against Pakistan

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>