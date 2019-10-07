UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FATF Declares Pakistan’s Performance To Curb Terror Financing Poor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 05:35 PM

FATF declares Pakistan’s performance to curb terror financing poor

Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Asia Pacific Group in its analysis report has declared Pakistan’s performance very poor to control money laundering and financing to terrorist groups in the country, holding that regulators in the country like State Bank of Pakistan and Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan also lack capacity to gauge this matter

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019) Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Asia Pacific Group in its analysis report has declared Pakistan’s performance very poor to control money laundering and financing to terrorist groups in the country, holding that regulators in the country like State Bank of Pakistan and Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan also lack capacity to gauge this matter.

In its analysis report, FATF’s Asia Pacific Group said that regulators like State Bank of Pakistan and Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan have low capacity to understand the complexities of money laundering and terror financing.

The FATA, in its report, categorically said that Pakistan was asked to implement 40 recommendations but it could implement just one, nine recommendations were implemented but not to maximum extent, 26 others were partially implemented and four were completely ignored.

FATF’s Asia Pacific group issued this analysis report 10 days before the meeting of International body could start. After this report, Pakistan’s chances to come out of grey list have apparently been vanished.

FATF’s Asia Pacific Group has mentioned terror financing and its various forms in its report and said that Pakistan has many challenges including transnational network of terrorism.

The group also underlined Daesh, Jamatud Dawa, Lashkar-i-Tayba, Jaish-i-Muhammad, Haqani network and Al-Qaida as challenges for the country.

FATA’s meeting to be held from Oct 13 to Oct 18 in Paris. The group said that the organizations like Tehreek-i-Taliban, Quetta Shura Taliban, Falah-i-Insaniyat and others had been getting funds from many sources.

Financial monitoring Unit, it stated, was also not functioning properly and many criminals who were convicted or found guilty of terror activities were not strictly punished as they should have been.

“Many banned organizations, criminals and those involved in crimes related to financial matters have not been strictly punished,” it said adding that” their assets have not attached,”.

Pakistan, in counter to the group’s statement, has denied terror financing at larger scale and said that a minor challenge was in its way which also would be overcome. FATF, according to local authorities, put Pakistan on high risk of terror finance but actually there was nothing like this.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Quetta Exchange FATA State Bank Of Pakistan Poor Paris Money Criminals Financial Action Task Force From Asia

Recent Stories

PM’s close aide Awn Chaudhary refuses chairmansh ..

2 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif made Gen Bajwa as COAS but why presen ..

3 minutes ago

UAE, international Jiu-Jitsu federations sign agre ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan: Poor and marginalised suffer disproporti ..

12 minutes ago

Pak-Qatar Takaful awards Scholarships to 2 more st ..

49 minutes ago

Dubai Customs: 1.2 million transactions in Ducamz ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.