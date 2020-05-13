UrduPoint.com
FAW Toyota's Electric Car Rolls Off Line In North China

Wed 13th May 2020 | 01:19 PM

TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :FAW Toyota's first pure electric car for mass production has rolled off the line, according to Tianjin FAW Toyota Motor Co., Ltd.

The model was produced in a factory in north China's Tianjin Municipality, according to the company.

It is the first pure electric car in China under the Toyota brand.

The model is equipped with batteries with large storage and has good functions, according to the company.

