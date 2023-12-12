Open Menu

Fawad Chairs Meeting Of Privatisation Commission Board

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Fawad chairs meeting of Privatisation Commission Board

Caretaker Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hasan Fawad on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Privatisation Commission Board.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hasan Fawad on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Privatisation Commission Board.

The board approved draft Privatisation Commission (Government to Government Agreement Mode-Manner and Procedure) Rules, 2023, according to a press release.

The Board also granted approval for a six months extension to the contract of audit firm with no additional fee for completion of Privatisation Commission audits for the period July 2013 to June, 2022. 

Furthermore, the Board referred the decision for transfer of ten percent shares of the OGDCL in the name of Petroleum Division to the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) as the divestment of shares had not been allowed by the CCOP/Cabinet earlier in 2021.

 

The OGDCL shares were transferred in the name of Privatisation Commission in 2014 for proposed divestment through international and domestic offering of shares.

After the postponement of privatisation in November, 2014, the Privatisation Commission had again initiated the process for divestment of seven percent shares in August, 2019.

However, the CCoP on the recommendation of the Petroleum Division had stopped the divestment in 2021 as the sale of shares at the prevalent price at the time was not deemed feasible.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Privatisation Sale Price June July August November 2019 Government Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellen ..

PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellence for Mountain Tourism

13 minutes ago
 KP: PML-N to observe Wednesday as day of thanks

KP: PML-N to observe Wednesday as day of thanks

6 minutes ago
 PTCL Group, Peshawar Zalmi team up for PSL 9 to fo ..

PTCL Group, Peshawar Zalmi team up for PSL 9 to fortify Pakistan’s sports land ..

14 minutes ago
 FIH Hockey Junior WC: Spain beat Pakistan to move ..

FIH Hockey Junior WC: Spain beat Pakistan to move to semifinal

6 minutes ago
 CM visits PIC, reviews upgradation project

CM visits PIC, reviews upgradation project

6 minutes ago
 Power pilferage detected at factory on Raiwind Roa ..

Power pilferage detected at factory on Raiwind Road, Shadiwal

6 minutes ago
Aramco to acquire a 40% stake in Gas & Oil Pakista ..

Aramco to acquire a 40% stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Trade Mela showcasing local products organized

Trade Mela showcasing local products organized

5 minutes ago
 India's apex court has no legal standing in matter ..

India's apex court has no legal standing in matters of Kashmir: AJK minister

5 minutes ago
 Modern technology to be introduced in blood transf ..

Modern technology to be introduced in blood transfusion centers: Commissioner

5 minutes ago
 PTI chief's plea seeking bail in Toshakhana, adjou ..

PTI chief's plea seeking bail in Toshakhana, adjourned till tomorrow

5 minutes ago
 SC conducts proceedings of Zulifqar Ali Bhutto ref ..

SC conducts proceedings of Zulifqar Ali Bhutto reference ; adjourns hearing till ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business