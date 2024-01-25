Fawad chairs meeting of privatization commission

Caretaker Minister for Privatisation, Fawad Hasan Fawad on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Privatisation Commission with Earnest & Young, financial advisor for divestment of Pakistan International Airlines Company Limited (PIACL)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Privatisation, Fawad Hasan Fawad on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Privatisation Commission with Earnest & Young, financial advisor for divestment of Pakistan International Airlines Company Limited (PIACL).

In the meeting, the financial advisor presented a business plan forecasting the investment roadmap of PIACL together with the immediate funding requirements of the airline.

The proposed plan covered the capital and fleet requirements of the airline in the short and medium term to make it

a viable and globally competitive airline.

The minister advised further rationalization of the projections before the submission of the plan for approval of the Federal cabinet. The legal segregation plan and transaction structure together with the business plan and valuation methodology shall be taken to the federal cabinet for final approval.