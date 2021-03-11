UrduPoint.com
Faysal Bank Bags 5 GDIB Awards

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 10:26 PM

Faysal Bank bags 5 GDIB awards

Faysal Bank Limited received five Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmark (GDIB) awards during a ceremony held here on Thursday

The awards were conferred to Head Retail Banking Faysal Bank,Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti by Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Sima Kamil in the categories of Vision, Leadership, Structure, Recruitment and Development and Social Responsibility, said a press release issued here.

Faysal Bank was ranked amongst the top 10 winners across all participating organizations and is the only Islamic Bank to win this coveted accolade.

Organized every year by the Diversity Hub HR Metrics and the Centre for Global Inclusion USA, GDIB awards serve to acknowledge and encourage organizations who showcase compliance with the values of 'Diversity and Inclusion,' as set by GDIB standards, in their organizational policies for sustainable financial and social performance.

This recognition at the GDIB Awards 2021 is a testament to Faysal Bank's constant commitment to inspiring a lasting change and creating an equitable world.

Strategies ranging from gender diversity and disability inclusion to financial inclusion and health equity form the cornerstone of the Bank's D&I initiatives that further reaffirm its efforts for a sustainable society.

Speaking on the occasion, Head Diversity and Inclusion Faysal Bank Ms. Habiba Sulman said, "As an organization that is on a transformation journey to becoming a full-fledged Islamic entity, principles of inclusion and equality are among the core values that guide our journey forward.

Within the banking sector, Faysal Bank has the highest percentage of women employed relative to total workforce, she said.

She said the Bank was constantly working on eliminating any discrimination that may exist, disseminating equal opportunities to all and nurturing an inclusive environment where our internal and external stakeholders are empowered to the fullest.

