Open Menu

Faysal Bank unveils strong Financial Results For the Q1’24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 08:24 PM

Faysal Bank unveils strong financial results for the Q1’24

Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of the leading Islamic banks in Pakistan, continued with its growth stride during the first quarter of 2024, whereby the profit after tax doubled to PKR 6.5 billion as compared to Q1 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of the leading Islamic banks in Pakistan, continued with its growth stride during the first quarter of 2024, whereby the profit after tax doubled to PKR 6.5 billion as compared to Q1 2023. 

 

Earnings per share increased from Rs. 2.12 to Rs. 4.29, while the Bank also declared an interim cash dividend of Rs. 1/- per share, i.e. 10 percent, saod a news release here on Thursday.

The total assets reached a new high of Rs.1.5 trillion, with deposits increasing to Rs.1.050 trillion and loan book in excess of Rs. 603 billion.

Advance-to-Deposit Ratio (ADR) was at a healthy 55 percent, while its Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 18.57 percent, well above the regulatory requirement.

 

The sound financial performance and the strong balance sheet footing is reflective of the Bank’s solid business fundamentals coupled with prudent risk management practices.

It further solidifies the bank’s position as a key player within the Islamic banking segment. 

 

Mian Muhammad Younis, Chairman of Faysal Bank commenting on the performance of the Bank said, "Masha’Allah the results for Q1'24 are a clear indication of the strong foundations that we have laid as a leading Islamic bank and continued commitment of the Board and management.” He further thanked the Bank’s customers for making Faysal Bank their top preference."

 

Yousaf Hussain, President and CEO of Faysal Bank said, "Alhamdolillah, our good performance in the first quarter of 2024 is a testament to the sound interplay of the Bank’s customer centric approach coupled with excellent Shariah compliant financial and digital products and high quality service. Because of such solid fundamentals, the Bank is all set to continue with its accelerated growth plans including network expansion.”

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Bank Pakistani Rupee All Share Top Faysal Bank Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Higher taxes, awareness help decrease cigarettes s ..

Higher taxes, awareness help decrease cigarettes sale in Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 Sindh Minister of Works and Services Ali Hassan Za ..

Sindh Minister of Works and Services Ali Hassan Zardari reviews ongoing projects ..

22 minutes ago
 7 ordinances laid in Senate

7 ordinances laid in Senate

22 minutes ago
 Implementation of Naan, Roti's revised rates being ..

Implementation of Naan, Roti's revised rates being ensured

22 minutes ago
 Police attack case: ATC discharges PTI leader

Police attack case: ATC discharges PTI leader

22 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal chairs CPEC JWGs, 13th JCC review-meet ..

Ahsan Iqbal chairs CPEC JWGs, 13th JCC review-meeting

22 minutes ago
Allama Iqbal gave Muslim Ummah a new dimension of ..

Allama Iqbal gave Muslim Ummah a new dimension of thinking, hope: Dar

22 minutes ago
 SNGPL takes action against 11 gas pilferers

SNGPL takes action against 11 gas pilferers

22 minutes ago
 Five numberdars dismissed in Jhang

Five numberdars dismissed in Jhang

22 minutes ago
 Industries Minister recommends urea fertilizer imp ..

Industries Minister recommends urea fertilizer import to stabilize prices and su ..

22 minutes ago
 Honda announces US$11 bn EV battery and vehicle pl ..

Honda announces US$11 bn EV battery and vehicle plant in Canada

22 minutes ago
 CM lauds TCF's journey from 5 schools to 2000 acro ..

CM lauds TCF's journey from 5 schools to 2000 across country

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business