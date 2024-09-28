Fazal Moqeem Elected President SCCI
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Fazal Moqeem Khan, Abdul Jalil Jan and Shehryar Khan have been elected unopposed as president, senior vice president and vice president respectively in the election of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for the year 2024-26.
This was announced by the Election Commission during its meeting held here at the chamber house on Saturday.
Members of the election commission Malik Niaz Ahmad, Abdul Hakim Shinwari and Zarak Khan were present during the meeting.
According to the Chamber’s election commission, no nomination papers were submitted against Fazal Moqeem, Abdul Jalil Jan and Shehryar Khan, therefore, all the office bearers were elected unopposed. The newly elected office bearers will take charge of their respective office on 1st October.
Under Trade Organization Rule 2013, Rule 18, Sub Rule 18, members of the newly elected executive committee of the SCCI had also given assent of Fazal Moqeem Khan, Abdul Jalil Jan and Shehryar Khan as president, senior vice president and vice president of the chamber unopposed for next term.
Earlier, Abbas Fuad Azeem, Adnan Nasir, Aftab Iqbal, Fazal Moqeem Khan, Hassan Zahideen, Ashfaq Ahmad, Junaid Altaf, Sabir Ahmad Bangash, Zaheer Sajjad and Ziaul Haq Sarhadi for Corporate group while Abdul Jalil Jan, Abdul Naseer, Gul Zaman, Muhammad Nadeem, Mujeebur Rehman, Saddam Hussain, Saifullah Khan, Shams ur Rehman, Shehryar Khan and Sultan Muhammad for Associate Group elected as members of the SCCI’ executive committee for year 2024-26.
Similarly, the newly elected executive members elected two EC members on women reserved seats including Aafia Walayat and Shahida Parveen. Muhammad Sajjad, has already been elected as member of the SCCI’ Executive Committee from Bannu Town Association.
The Annual General Meeting of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be held in the chamber house on Monday.
