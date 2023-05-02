FBI Shuts Down 9 Virtual Currency Sites in Coordination With Ukraine - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The FBI's field office in Detroit in coordination with Ukrainian counterparts has closed nine virtual currency exchange services that were allegedly being used by cyber criminals, the Department of Justice announced on Monday.

"On April 25, the FBI's Detroit Field Office, with assistance from the Virtual Currency Response Team (VCRT), the Cyber Police Department and Main Investigation Departments of the National Police of Ukraine, and the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine conducted coordinated, court authorized activity involving nine virtual currency exchange services," the department said in a press release.

Domain Names offered by organizations which were engaged in cryptocurrency conversions and provided assistance to cyber-criminals were seized, and related servers were shut down and US based servers used in the scheme were taken offline by US authorities, the Justice Department said.

The nine seized domains offered anonymous cryptocurrency exchange services to website visitors, the release explained.