FBL, Ripple Sign Agreement For Providing Home Remittance Services

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 12:35 AM

FBL, Ripple sign agreement for providing home remittance services

Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) and Ripple network on Friday signed an agreement for providing better services for home remittances in a fast, secure and convenient manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ):Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) and Ripple network on Friday signed an agreement for providing better services for home remittances in a fast, secure and convenient manner.

Ripple, is a globally recognized company for fast, secure and convenient cross border payments service.

The agreement was signed under the leadership of Yousaf Hussain, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Faysal Bank Limited and heads of Ripple.

The Bank has become the first bank in Pakistan to join the growing network of Ripple globally.

Among others, the ceremony was attended by senior management of both organizations. This agreement will improve FBL home remittances customers' experience through instant fund transfers with end-to-end tracing and tracking solutions, currently available currently in global and some Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets including United Arab Emirate (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

"In line with our vision for excellence in all that we do, we are delighted to join Ripple and access the fast-growing network that connects its members and other financial institutions, " said FBL Head Corporate and Investment Banking, Ali Waqar said.

It is coherent with Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) strategy to offer cutting-edge solutions which mutually benefit both the bank and our esteemed clients," said, Dato' Arif Siddiqui, Chief Digital Officer, FBL addendum.

FBL aims to provide par excellence services to its clients, Ripple alreadyhas more than 200 customers around the world, joining Ripple enables FBL to process cross-border payments in real time with end-to-end tracking andcertainty of settlement.

