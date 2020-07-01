UrduPoint.com
FBR Achieves Revenue Target Of FY20, Collects Rs411bln In June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected Rs 411 billion revenue in the month of June, 2020 against the set target of Rs398 billion, according to latest figures released by the board.

With the addition of revenue collected in the month of June till 1500 hours on the last day of the current fiscal year, the board had also achieved the revised target of Rs3907 billion for the Financial Year 2019-20.

FBR has collected the revenue of Rs3957 billion, which is Rs50 billion more than the set target according to a press statement issued by the board here Tuesday.

This is the first time in the history that FBR had managed to achieve the target of Rs four trillion in a Financial Year, which is particularly commendable in the wake of ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

It is pertinent to mention that the FBR had lost more than thirty employees due to Corona Virus, which also included a grade-22 Customs Officer Muhammad Zahid Khokhar.

FBR employees have been performing their duties with great devotion and zeal particularly in such dangerous situation when their own lives were at stake due to Corona outbreak, the statement added.

