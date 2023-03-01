UrduPoint.com

FBR Achieves Revenue Target Of Last Month Collecting Rs527.2b

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 01, 2023 | 01:57 PM

FBR achieves revenue target of last month collecting Rs527.2b

Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar while expressing gratitude to Allah Almighty has said the FBR registered the growth of 17 percent compared to same month last year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2023) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has achieved revenue target of last month by collecting 527.2 billion rupees.

In series of tweets, Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar while expressing gratitude to Allah Almighty said the FBR registered the growth of 17 percent compared to same month last year.

He said cumulatively, FBR has collected 4,493 billion rupees in first eight months of the current fiscal year against 3,820 billion rupees in the corresponding period last year depicting year-on-year growth of 18percent.

The Minister said the FBR continues to show impressive performance during third quarter of current fiscal year which displays its commitment towards achieving revised upward annual budgetary revenue target of 7,640 billion rupees despite economic challenges.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ishaq Dar Same FBR Billion

Recent Stories

Berklee Abu Dhabi Fellowship Fund launched to supp ..

Berklee Abu Dhabi Fellowship Fund launched to support musical, academic excellen ..

7 minutes ago
 Empower wins two Golden Bridge Awards 2022

Empower wins two Golden Bridge Awards 2022

7 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Hellenic Republic, o ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Hellenic Republic, offers condolences over train c ..

7 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi organises 100 activities during UAE ..

DCT Abu Dhabi organises 100 activities during UAE Reading Month 2023

7 minutes ago
 realme Announces Global Launch of realme GT3: Unle ..

Realme Announces Global Launch of realme GT3: Unleashing the Worldâ€™s Fastest C ..

43 minutes ago
 Qasim Ali Shah's appointment: LHC issues notices t ..

Qasim Ali Shah's appointment: LHC issues notices to Punjab govt

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.