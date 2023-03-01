FBR achieves revenue target of last month collecting Rs527.2b

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2023) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has achieved revenue target of last month by collecting 527.2 billion rupees.

In series of tweets, Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar while expressing gratitude to Allah Almighty said the FBR registered the growth of 17 percent compared to same month last year.

He said cumulatively, FBR has collected 4,493 billion rupees in first eight months of the current fiscal year against 3,820 billion rupees in the corresponding period last year depicting year-on-year growth of 18percent.

The Minister said the FBR continues to show impressive performance during third quarter of current fiscal year which displays its commitment towards achieving revised upward annual budgetary revenue target of 7,640 billion rupees despite economic challenges.