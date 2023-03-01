FBR achieves revenue target of Rs 527bln set for February this year: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said here on Wednesday that the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) achieved revenue target for February 2023 by collecting Rs 527.2 billion.

The revenues registered growth of 17 percent compared to collection during the same month of last year (2021-22), the minister tweeted.

He said, cumulatively, FBR has collected Rs 4,493 billion in first eight months of current fiscal year against Rs 3,820 billion in the corresponding period last year depicting growth of 18 percent.

FBR continues to show impressive performance during third quarter of the current fiscal year which displays its commitment towards achieving a revised upward annual budgetary revenue target of Rs.

7,640 billion despite economic challenges, he added.

