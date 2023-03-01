UrduPoint.com

FBR Achieves Revenue Target Of Rs 527bln Set For February This Year: Dar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 12:10 PM

FBR achieves revenue target of Rs 527bln set for February this year: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said here on Wednesday that the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) achieved revenue target for February 2023 by collecting Rs 527.2 billion.

The revenues registered growth of 17 percent compared to collection during the same month of last year (2021-22), the minister tweeted.

He said, cumulatively, FBR has collected Rs 4,493 billion in first eight months of current fiscal year against Rs 3,820 billion in the corresponding period last year depicting growth of 18 percent.

FBR continues to show impressive performance during third quarter of the current fiscal year which displays its commitment towards achieving a revised upward annual budgetary revenue target of Rs.

7,640 billion despite economic challenges, he added.

"Alhamdulillah! FBR achieved revenue target for February 2023 by collecting Rs 527.2 billion, registering a growth of 17% compared to same month last year. Cumulatively, FBR has collected Rs 4,493 billion in the first eight months of CFY23 against Rs 3,820 billion in the corresponding… period last year depicting year-on-year growth of 18%. FBR continues to show impressive performance during the third quarter of CFY23 which displays its commitment towards achieving revised upward annual budgetary revenue target of Rs. 7,640 billion despite economic challenges", he tweeted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ishaq Dar Same February FBR Billion

Recent Stories

Qasim Ali Shah's appointment: LHC issues notices t ..

Qasim Ali Shah's appointment: LHC issues notices to Punjab govt

9 minutes ago
 Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new aircraft, routes to ce ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new aircraft, routes to central Asia, Europe And Africa

33 minutes ago
 Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum named Honourar ..

Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum named Honourary President of Arab Padel Fede ..

34 minutes ago
 UAE National Sports Day to take place on March 2

UAE National Sports Day to take place on March 2

34 minutes ago
 SC orders Punjab, KPK elections within 90 days

SC orders Punjab, KPK elections within 90 days

43 minutes ago
 Local Press: Zero tolerance for financial irregula ..

Local Press: Zero tolerance for financial irregularities in UAE

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.