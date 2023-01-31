UrduPoint.com

FBR Achieves Revenue Target Of Rs. 533 Billion For Month Of January

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 11:58 PM

FBR achieves revenue target of Rs. 533 billion for month of January

The Federal Board of Revenue has achieved monthly budgetary target of Rs.533 billion and surpassed it by Rs. 4 billion in month of January 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Federal board of Revenue has achieved monthly budgetary target of Rs.533 billion and surpassed it by Rs. 4 billion in month of January 2023.

The FBR has shown excellent performance by surpassing the budgetary target for the month of January 2023, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has demonstrated a commendable revenue collection performance during January 2023 and has not only achieved the monthly budgetary target of Rs. 533 billion but surpassed it by Rs. 4 billion.

According to provisional figures, FBR has collected Rs. 537 billion in the month of January 2023 thereby showing an impressive growth of 23% compared to the same month last year.

Cumulatively, FBR has collected Rs. 3,965 billion in the first seven months of the current financial year against Rs. 3,367 billion collected in the corresponding period of last year depicting a growth of 18%.

The third quarter of the current year started with an impressive performance and the team FBR is committed to meet the annual budgetary target of Rs. 7,470 billion for the current financial year despite economic challenges.

Direct taxes collection has grown at a robust pace, which has shown growth of 48 % during the first seven months of the current financial year which is reflective of the government's policy of shifting the tax burden to wealthy and affluent segments of society.

It is also highlighted that the administrative and enforcement measures of the FBR have yielded results which are reflected in the growth of direct taxes in special and domestic taxes at large.

The growth in domestic taxes is 40% during the same period. The contribution of domestic taxes has also increased from 50% last year to 59% during the current year. Furthermore, it is also significant that the collection from Customs Duty has shown an increase of 16% during the month of January 2023 as compared to the same month last year.

Additionally, FBR has not stopped short of taking care of exporters' liquidity problems and has issued refunds of Rs. 208 billion during the first seven months of the current financial year as against Rs. 183 billion during corresponding period of last year which is 14 % more than the previous year's issued refunds.

FBR appreciates all those taxpayers whose due contributions helped in the achievement of the budgetary target and also lauds the endeavors of all field formations and its officers for their untiring efforts and commitment to optimize revenue collection in challenging economic situations.

This growth in tax revenues, especially direct taxes, underscores the resolve of the government and FBR to make Pakistan a prosperous nation to withstand financial shocks and bridge the fiscal deficit.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Same January FBR All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

9 minutes ago
 Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

29 minutes ago
 Ukraine Summons Hungarian Ambassador Over Orban's ..

Ukraine Summons Hungarian Ambassador Over Orban's Remarks

16 minutes ago
 PTI moves PHC for holding elections in KP within 9 ..

PTI moves PHC for holding elections in KP within 90 days

16 minutes ago
 US Banks Seen on Better Footing for 2023 After Q4 ..

US Banks Seen on Better Footing for 2023 After Q4 Loss - Fitch Ratings

22 minutes ago
 US Condemns Pakistan Mosque Attack That Killed, In ..

US Condemns Pakistan Mosque Attack That Killed, Injured Hundreds - White House N ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.