FBR amends rules on temporary importation of vehicle

The Federal Board of Revenue on Monday, through an SRO, amended the rules regarding the temporary importation of vehicles to circumvent the misuse of carnet de-passage/temporary importation of vehicles by foreigners/expatriate Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The Federal board of Revenue on Monday, through an SRO, amended the rules regarding the temporary importation of vehicles to circumvent the misuse of carnet de-passage/temporary importation of vehicles by foreigners/expatriate Pakistanis.

The FBR issued SRO 533 (I)/2023 dated 08.05.

2023 amending the temporary importation of vehicles rules covered under Chapter VI of the Customs Rules 2001, said an FBR press release.

Under the new rules, the definition of the "tourist" has been updated and new provisions have been incorporated to strictly monitor carnet-related information through Pakistan Customs Computerized System and by keeping close liaison with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

According to the new rules, the passport of the tourist will be flagged with the carnet documents for proper reconciliation of vehicles imported under the facility.