FBR Appoints National Coordinator To Implement Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2017

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 09:01 PM

FBR appoints national coordinator to implement Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2017

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had appointed Ms Nosheen Amjad as National Coordinator for implementation of Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2017

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) had appointed Ms Nosheen Amjad as National Coordinator for implementation of Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2017.

Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2017 had become operative since March, 2019 and FBR was the focal authority under this Act, said a press release issued by FBR here Thursday.

The matter of proper implementation of Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2017 would be monitored by the chairman FBR, where as administrative structure had been set up to implement the Benaami Act-2017.

In this regard, an Adjudicating Authority was also being formed and Benaami Zones were being established, which would become effective very soon. Initially Benaami Zones would be established in three big stations including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

It said that a person could avail Assets Declaration Ordinance-2019 before June 30, 2019, if he had not declared the Benaami properties yet.

In case of non-compliance, he would be held accountable under Banaami Act-2017.

