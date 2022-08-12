FBR appoints Sardar Ali Khawaja as member public relations

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Sardar Ali Khawaja, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS), as Member (Public Relations), FBR Headquarters (HQ), Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued here on Friday, he has resigned from the post of Member (Audit & Accounting), FBR (HQ), Islamabad and has taken over the post.

FBR also informed that Ahmad Shuja Khan, BS-21 Officer, IR services has taken over the charge of Member (Audit & Accounting), FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi, BS-21 officer, IR services has also taken over the charge of Chief Commissioner-IR, Corporate Tax Office, Karachi.