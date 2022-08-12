UrduPoint.com

FBR Appoints Sardar Ali Khawaja As Member Public Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Sardar Ali Khawaja, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS), as Member (Public Relations), FBR Headquarters (HQ), Islamabad

According to the FBR notification issued here on Friday, he has resigned from the post of Member (Audit & Accounting), FBR (HQ), Islamabad and has taken over the post.

FBR also informed that Ahmad Shuja Khan, BS-21 Officer, IR services has taken over the charge of Member (Audit & Accounting), FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi, BS-21 officer, IR services has also taken over the charge of Chief Commissioner-IR, Corporate Tax Office, Karachi.

