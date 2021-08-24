FBR appreciates services of retiring member accounting,audit

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday appreciated the services of retiring Member Accounting and Audit, Faheem ul Haq Khan in the Board-in Council Meeting

All the members of FBR attended the meeting and paid tributes to the services of retiring officer, said a press release issued here.

Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad presented a shield to Faheem ul Haq Khan on the occasion.