FBR Appreciates Services Of Retiring Member Accounting,audit

FBR appreciates services of retiring member accounting,audit

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday appreciated the services of retiring Member Accounting and Audit, Faheem ul Haq Khan in the Board-in Council Meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday appreciated the services of retiring Member Accounting and Audit, Faheem ul Haq Khan in the Board-in Council Meeting.

All the members of FBR attended the meeting and paid tributes to the services of retiring officer, said a press release issued here.

Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad presented a shield to Faheem ul Haq Khan on the occasion.

