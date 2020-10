FBR appreciates services of retiring members

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has acknowledged and appreciated the services of retiring senior Member Nadeem Dar and Member Legal and Accounting Customs Dr Sarfraz Ahmad Warraich in the Board-in Council Meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has acknowledged and appreciated the services of retiring senior Member Nadeem Dar and Member Legal and Accounting Customs Dr Sarfraz Ahmad Warraich in the Board-in Council Meeting.

All the members of FBR attended the meeting and paid tributes to the services of retiring members,said a press release issued by FBR here on Thursday.

The FBR Chairman Muhammed Javed Ghani presented shields to the retiring members.