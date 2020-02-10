UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Arranges Interaction Session Among Academia, Policy Formulators & Implementers

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:52 PM

FBR arranges interaction session among academia, policy formulators & implementers

The International Taxes Wing of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday arranged a session aimed at encouraging meaningful interaction among the academia, policy formulators and implementers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The International Taxes Wing of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday arranged a session aimed at encouraging meaningful interaction among the academia, policy formulators and implementers.

The Professor, Department of Commerce, Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan Dr Rehana Kouser and Associate Professor Saifullah Qureshi were invited to discuss various issues emanating from their Paper titled "A Survey on Transfer Pricing Practices in Manufacturing Sector of Pakistan" published in the European Journal of Social Sciences, said a press release.

The Director General International Taxes, FBR Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed presided over the session, which was attended by all the officers of International Taxes Wing of FBR as well as the commissioner, offshore taxation.

The director general encouraged the academic and research community to undertake relevant policy research.

He emphasized that such interactions should continue in the future to brainstorm on the issues and problems confronted by the Economy of Pakistan so that more meaningful and research based solutions could be found and developed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Bahauddin Zakariya University FBR Commerce All From

Recent Stories

New coronavirus: Eighth case confirmed in UAE

41 minutes ago

UAE tops as most popular destination for Indians

1 hour ago

Dubai global capital for shaping future of new eco ..

1 hour ago

Trump: Time to negotiate 'very seriously' with EU ..

1 second ago

President says inflation increased owing to econom ..

2 seconds ago

Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court inaugurates ..

3 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.