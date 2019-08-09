FBR asks gas companies not to provide connections to un-registered consumers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has asked the Sui Northern Gas Company Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) not to provide commercial and industrial gas connections to consumers who were not present on Active Tax Payers List under Section 181A of Income Tax Ordinance-2001

FBR Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi has written letters to the managing directors of the two companies saying: "Section 181 AA states that 'notwithstanding anything contained in any law, for the time being in force, any application for commercial or industrial connection, of electricity or gas shall not be processed and such connection, shall not be provided unless the person applying for electricity or gas connection is registered under Section 181A.

"This provision of law, which contains a 'non-obstante' clause overriding other laws for the time being in force mandatorily requires every person who is provided a commercial or industrial gas connection to be on Active Taxpayers List of the FBR.

" Shabbar Zaidi stated in the letter that many users of commercial and industrial gas connections did not fall within ATL of the FBR and asked the two companies to share the lists of all persons using industrial and commercial gas connections with the FBR as soon as possible.

"Moreover, intimation may be issued by the company to the users of such connections to comply with the aforesaid conditions laid down under the Income Tax law," he added.

The FBR chairman also suggested the Sui gas companies to appoint their 'focal persons' to coordinate with the board for the purpose.