FBR assures to provide all facilities at Pakistan-Iran boarder for strengthening trade ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman, Secretary Revenue Division Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed Friday assured to provide all facilities at Pakistan and Iran boarder for strengthening the trade ties between the two countries.

Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Hosseini called on Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed at FBR (HQs), Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters relating to cooperation on taxation and customs between Iran and Pakistan came under discussion.

Ambassador of Iran suggested to increase the effective working hours at Mand-Pishin border.

He further proposed that Iranian side was ready to increase border gate timings at Taftan-Mirjawa and expected the same action from Pakistan.

The FBR chairman endorsed the suggestion of the ambassador and informed that FBR had already taken up the case with government of Balochistan to coordinate with Iranian authorities for increased opening and working hours of border crossing especially at Taftan-Mirjawa.

The visiting dignitary also highlighted that the movement of Iranian vehicles was restricted to Taftan whereas Pakistan vehicles were allowed inside Iran on TIR.

The FBR chairman clarified that the movement of Iranian vehicles was restricted on the direction of NCOC due to Covid pandemic.

"FBR has already taken up the case with NCOC to review the above decision," the chairman further added.

The Iranian ambassador also pointed to lack of facilities for Iranian drivers at Taftan.

To this, the chairman assured that NLC director general (DG) will be requested to address this issue as soon as possible.

The visiting guest also apprised the FBR chairman about lack of infrastructure at Gabd and Mand border crossing points.

The FBR chairman informed the Iranian Ambassador that the PC-I for Gabd/Mand was being prepared by NLC, which will be followed by FBR for early processing.

The FBR chairman also directed his team to write to NLC DG for provision of storage capacity/tanks of LPG at Taftan as highlighted by Iranian Ambassador during the meeting.

The ambassador appreciated the pivotal role of FBR as Pakistan's premier revenue collection agency and commended its outstanding performance both in revenue collection and broadening of tax base.

The FBR chairman thanked the Iranian ambassador for visiting FBR and assured him of his fullest cooperation in strengthening the trade ties between the two countries.