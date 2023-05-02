FBR awards contract of Transaction Advisor

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Tuesday awarded the contract of Transaction Advisor for Public Private Partnership Projects to M/S UHY Hassan Naeem & Co for the construction of residential buildings in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore for FBR employees.

The award ceremony was held at FBR Headquarters in Islamabad which was attended by Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad, Member Admin/HR and other senior officials.

The contract was signed by Chief Projects Shahid Soomro and Ibne Hassan from UHY, said a press release.