UrduPoint.com

FBR Awards Contract Of Transaction Advisor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2023 | 10:07 PM

FBR awards contract of Transaction Advisor

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Tuesday awarded the contract of Transaction Advisor for Public Private Partnership Projects to M/S UHY Hassan Naeem & Co for the construction of residential buildings in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore for FBR employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Tuesday awarded the contract of Transaction Advisor for Public Private Partnership Projects to M/S UHY Hassan Naeem & Co for the construction of residential buildings in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore for FBR employees.

The award ceremony was held at FBR Headquarters in Islamabad which was attended by Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad, Member Admin/HR and other senior officials.

The contract was signed by Chief Projects Shahid Soomro and Ibne Hassan from UHY, said a press release.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad FBR From

Recent Stories

MCCI demands police to extend complete security to ..

MCCI demands police to extend complete security to foreign businessmen, experts

6 minutes ago
 The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) organizes memoria ..

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) organizes memorial lecture to acknowledge contr ..

39 seconds ago
 Mariam Almheiri showcases UAE&#039;s ambitious vis ..

Mariam Almheiri showcases UAE&#039;s ambitious vision and efforts to enhance glo ..

16 minutes ago
 Youth, women harbinger of change: Maryam Nawaz

Youth, women harbinger of change: Maryam Nawaz

6 minutes ago
 US Fears Independent Probe of Odessa Massacre Will ..

US Fears Independent Probe of Odessa Massacre Will Expose Nazism in Ukraine - Ac ..

6 minutes ago
 Fahd Haroon emphasizes importance of press freedom ..

Fahd Haroon emphasizes importance of press freedom

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.