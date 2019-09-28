FBR Benami Zones identifies 104 Benami properties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In pursuance of Prime Minister's directive, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Anti Benami Zones have started a countrywide exercise to gather information of Benami properties from Provincial Revenue, Development Authorities, ICT Administration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ):In pursuance of Prime Minister's directive, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Anti Benami Zones have started a countrywide exercise to gather information of Benami properties from Provincial Revenue, Development Authorities, ICT Administration.

Senior officers of these authorities have been given a briefing on Benami laws along with guidelines for identification and reporting of all such properties.

FBR Anti Benami Directorate is currently investigating 79 Beneficial Owners having104 Benami properties, out of which 58 are located in Karachi, 18 in Lahore and 28 in Islamabad.

Summons have been issued to buyers and sellers of these properties.

Properties having worth Rs4 billion including bank accounts, shares and land in 15 cases have already been attached.

One out of the above mentioned 15 cases, involving 7,128 Kanals of land having worth of Rs 700 million was attached. Reference in this case is pending for adjudication.