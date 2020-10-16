UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR, BoRP Signs MoU For Data Sharing

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 11:27 PM

FBR, BoRP signs MoU for data sharing

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to improve transparency in the tax collection system, the Federal Board of Revenue has achieved another milestone by signing an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Board of Revenue, Punjab (BoRP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ):In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to improve transparency in the tax collection system, the Federal Board of Revenue has achieved another milestone by signing an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Board of Revenue, Punjab (BoRP).

Under the MoU, Board of Revenue, Punjab will share the data with Federal Board of Revenue which includes E-Stamps on a number of transactions and land ownership data, said an FBR statement issued here on Friday.

FBR has been making consistent efforts to acquire third party data by linkingits IT Systems with such parties to broaden tax base and to improve the transparency in the collection system, it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Punjab FBR Share

Recent Stories

WHO in Contact With Vector Center on Russia's 2nd ..

50 minutes ago

UN Chief Condemns Attacks on Peacekeepers in Mali, ..

50 minutes ago

Lawmaker for establishing 'Bachat Bazaars' to prov ..

50 minutes ago

Opposition creates fuss in National Assembly

50 minutes ago

Kashmir's accession to be decided by its people: M ..

50 minutes ago

Biden Town Hall Gains 2Mln More Viewers Than Trump ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.