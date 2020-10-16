FBR, BoRP signs MoU for data sharing

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to improve transparency in the tax collection system, the Federal Board of Revenue has achieved another milestone by signing an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Board of Revenue, Punjab (BoRP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ):In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to improve transparency in the tax collection system, the Federal Board of Revenue has achieved another milestone by signing an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Board of Revenue, Punjab (BoRP).

Under the MoU, Board of Revenue, Punjab will share the data with Federal Board of Revenue which includes E-Stamps on a number of transactions and land ownership data, said an FBR statement issued here on Friday.

FBR has been making consistent efforts to acquire third party data by linkingits IT Systems with such parties to broaden tax base and to improve the transparency in the collection system, it added.