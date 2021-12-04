UrduPoint.com

FBR Chairman Holds 'E-Kachehri' In Second Consecutive Week

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed Friday held 'E-Kachehri' in second consecutive week to listen to the complaints and concerns of taxpayers

As a sequel to E-Kachehries held regularly to comply with the directions of the Prime Minister, Imran Khan, FBR Chairman/ Secretary Revenue Division, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed held an E-Kachehri at FBR (HQs), said a press release issued.

He has decided to hold this live interactive session with the taxpayers on every Friday from 9:00 to 10:00 AM in order to resolve their issues and maximize ease of doing business. This is the second consecutive week of holding E-Kachehri by the FBR chairman.

He listened to the complaints of the taxpayers and issued on spot directions for resolution of complaints.

He also advised the taxpayers to visit their nearest RTO and Collectorate of Customs for redressal of any problem confronted by them.

It is pertinent to mention that after holding E-Kachehries on a regular basis, the taxpayers prefer to convey their proposals for making tax system more efficient during their live calls to FBR chairman instead of speaking about their personal complaints and issues about tax matters.

This changing trend is a testimony to the fact that taxpayers' problems and complaints are being satisfactorily solved by the Field Formations of FBR.

The FBR chairman appreciated the suggestions put forth by the taxpayers and assured them that their valued input would be duly considered for formulation of tax policies and initiatives for taxpayers.

He reaffirmed that FBR was taking all possible steps to facilitate the taxpayers.

The FBR chairman has already instructed all field formations to resolve the outstanding issues of taxpayers and made it clear that any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

