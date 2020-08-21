UrduPoint.com
FBR Chairman Holds 'E-Kutchery' For Redressal Of Taxpayers Issues

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 05:18 PM

To comply with the directions of the prime minister, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Muhammad Javed Ghani Friday held an 'E-Kutchery' at the FBR headquarters to listen to the complaints and issues of taxpayers

The complainants called at 111772772 and interacted directly with the FBR chairman, said an FBR press release issued here.

The FBR chairman issued on spot orders to the members concerned of different wings for the resolution of complaints.

He assured the taxpayers that all the field formations of the FBR had been directed to provide maximum facilitation to the taxpayers to resolve their grievances.

The board would ensure complete assistance to the taxpayers to narrow the trust deficit between the organization and the people.

