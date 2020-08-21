FBR chairman holds 'E-Kutchery' for redressal of taxpayers issues

To comply with the directions of the prime minister, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Muhammad Javed Ghani Friday held an 'E-Kutchery' at the FBR headquarters to listen to the complaints and issues of taxpayers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :To comply with the directions of the prime minister, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Muhammad Javed Ghani Friday held an 'E-Kutchery' at the FBR headquarters to listen to the complaints and issues of taxpayers.

The complainants called at 111772772 and interacted directly with the FBR chairman, said an FBR press release issued here.

The FBR chairman issued on spot orders to the members concerned of different wings for the resolution of complaints.

He assured the taxpayers that all the field formations of the FBR had been directed to provide maximum facilitation to the taxpayers to resolve their grievances.

The board would ensure complete assistance to the taxpayers to narrow the trust deficit between the organization and the people.