FBR Chairman holds E-Kutchery,directs to bridge gap between FBR and taxpayers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Secretary Revenue Division, Muhammad Javed Ghani held an E-Kutchery at FBR HQ on Friday to listen to the complaints and issues of taxpayers.

According to press statement issued by the board, the complainants called at 111772772 and interacted directly with the Chairman FBR.

The Chairman listened to the complaints of the taxpayers and issued on-spot directions for resolution of complaints.

He appreciated the suggestion put forth by the taxpayers and assured them that their comments and suggestions would be looked into.

He said that FBR was taking all possible steps to facilitate the taxpayers and requested them to visit their nearest RTO and Collectorate for redressal of any issue confronted by them.

Chairman FBR took stock of the situation arising out of regular holding of E-Kutcheries in compliance with the directions of the Prime Minister.

He issued directions in a letter to all Chief Commissioners, Director Generals IR, Chief Collectors and Director Generals Customs afterwards.

The letter specifically stated that a communication gap existed between tax collectors and taxpayers' which lead to the dissatisfaction of taxpayers.

It was further been told to the field offices that concerned officers do not appropriately interact and respond to target audience hence the genuine issues remain un-addressed.

The Chairman FBR strictly instructed all the field offices to resolve all outstanding issues of taxpayers'. In case of showing any laxity in resolving the issues, the concerned supervisory officers in the field offices would be held accountable which might ensue consequences.