FBR Chairman Listens Complaints Of Taxpayers In E-Kutchery

Muhammad Irfan 5 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 02:52 PM

As a sequel to E-Kutcheries held on monthly basis to comply with the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Muhammad Javed Ghani held an E-Kutchery at FBR HQ on Friday

The chairman FBR listened to the complaints and issues of taxpayers, who interacted directly with him, according to press statement issued by the board.

He also issued on-the-spot directions for resolution of complaints, the statement added.

Chairman FBR appreciated the suggestions put forth by the taxpayers and assured them that their comments and suggestions would be looked into.

Chairman assured that FBR was taking all possible steps to facilitate the taxpayers and requested the taxpayers to visit their nearest RTO and Collectorate for redressal of any problem confronted by them.

Chairman FBR has already strictly instructed all the field offices to resolve all outstanding issues of taxpayers.

