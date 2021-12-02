FBR Chairman reviews proposals on performance allowance

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Wednesday issued clear directions that performance allowance in the board should be given only to those who maintain the highest standards of professional conduct and exhibit outstanding performance.

Chairing a meeting to review the proposals for Performance Allowance he said, the laggards and poor performers should not be recommended for the award of Performance Allowance.

The chairman emphasized on the scope of qualitative performance of officers/officials in order to promote a culture of efficiency, transparency and integrity within FBR.

He directed the Admn/HR Wing of FBR to put forth a comprehensive proposal to bring FBR Performance Allowance at par with other federal government departments so that the high achievers are duly compensated for their exceptional performance.

He emphasized on the need to promote fairness and merit in order to encourage Team FBR in maintaining the highest standards of moral integrity and professional conduct.

He further stated that a belt tightening exercise was of paramount importance in order to make a strong case for the financial and administrative autonomy of FBR.

Member (Admn/HR), Special Assistant to Chairman FBR and Chief (FATE) also attended the meeting wherein Chief (T&D), Ms.Aisha Farooq gave a detailed presentation on existing and proposed revised draft of Performance Allowance Guidleines-2015.