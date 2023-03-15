FBR Chairman visits Large Taxpayers Office

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad here on Wednesday visited Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) and held a detailed meeting with the Chief Commissioner and Commissioners of the LTO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad here on Wednesday visited Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) and held a detailed meeting with the Chief Commissioner and Commissioners of the LTO.

During the meeting, revenue collection for the period of July to February 2023 was discussed at length vis a vis targets assigned. A detailed discussion was held on challenges being faced in various sectors along with strategy to be adopted to achieve budgetary target for remaining months of the financial year.

The Chairman directed the LTO team to ensure that new budgetary measures were enforced in letter and spirit.

The sugar sector was specifically discussed at length to ensure collection of due taxes in the coming months.

Asim Ahmad reiterated his resolve to achieve the budgetary target assigned to FBR and the team of LTO Lahore also assured him that they would make all-out efforts to attain the desired results despite import compression and challenging market conditions. The Chairman directed the field formations to recover all pending arrears and expeditiously pursue cases pending in courts.

The Chairman also discussed problems being faced by the field formations and assured to resolve them at the earliest.