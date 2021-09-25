FBR chief visits Torkham border, reviews quality of services

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Dr.Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmad accompanied by Member (Customs Operations) and Member (Customs Policy) Saturday visited Torkham Border and reviewed the pace and quality of services being provided by Pakistan Customs to facilitate trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Immediately after his arrival, he ensured the clearance of about 1400 trucks loaded with fruit from Afghanistan which had got stuck at the border.

The Customs staff assured him of accelerating the process of 100 more trucks awaiting clearance.

Earlier, he held an important meeting with traders from both sides of the border and assured them of any possible assistance by FBR in ensuring smooth and easy flow of bilateral trade.

He hoped that the Customs staff posted there will maintain the highest standards of professional conduct in discharge of their official duty.

It is pertinent to mention here that on Friday FBR had issued an important circular granting special exemption from Sales Tax to the import of fresh fruit from Afghanistan.

This rare concession by FBR is being appreciated by traders from both sides as a landmark decision which will certainly promote trade between the two neighboring countries.