UrduPoint.com

FBR Chief Visits Torkham Border, Reviews Quality Of Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 11:32 PM

FBR chief visits Torkham border, reviews quality of services

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Dr.Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmad accompanied by Member (Customs Operations) and Member (Customs Policy) Saturday visited Torkham Border and reviewed the pace and quality of services being provided by Pakistan Customs to facilitate trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Dr.Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmad accompanied by Member (Customs Operations) and Member (Customs Policy) Saturday visited Torkham Border and reviewed the pace and quality of services being provided by Pakistan Customs to facilitate trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Immediately after his arrival, he ensured the clearance of about 1400 trucks loaded with fruit from Afghanistan which had got stuck at the border.

The Customs staff assured him of accelerating the process of 100 more trucks awaiting clearance.

Earlier, he held an important meeting with traders from both sides of the border and assured them of any possible assistance by FBR in ensuring smooth and easy flow of bilateral trade.

He hoped that the Customs staff posted there will maintain the highest standards of professional conduct in discharge of their official duty.

It is pertinent to mention here that on Friday FBR had issued an important circular granting special exemption from Sales Tax to the import of fresh fruit from Afghanistan.

This rare concession by FBR is being appreciated by traders from both sides as a landmark decision which will certainly promote trade between the two neighboring countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Import Border FBR From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 2021

5 minutes ago
 Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

8 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

8 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

8 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

8 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.